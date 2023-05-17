© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illinois

Interstate 55 dust storm claims 8th victim

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published May 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT
accident scene I-55.jpg
Nathan Cormier
/
An ambulance at a massive accident scene along I-55, south of Springfield, May 1.

The Sangamon County Coroner Wednesday confirmed the death of a woman from Sorento, Illinois as the 8th victim to die in the accidents caused by a dust storm on Interstate 55 this month.

Coroner Jim Allmon said Ruth Rau, 81, was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed in Montgomery County May 1. His office said Rau was transported by EMS from the scene to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She died Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. as an inpatient from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

Last week, the Illinois State Police released the other names of victims:

Joseph Bates, 73-year-old from Crystal Lake, IL

Donna Bates, 71-year-old from Crystal Lake, IL

Earl LeGrand, 64-year-old from Florissant, MO

Michael Zinchuk, 55-year-old from Champaign, IL

Amy Zinchuk, 54-year-old from Champaign, IL

Shirley Harper, 88-year old from Franklin, WI

State Police said the crashes were caused by blowing dust from nearby farm fields that led to near zero visibility. A total of 72 vehicles were involved and more than three dozen people were injured. An investigation is continuing.

Winds were blowing between 40-50 m.p.h. that day. Later that afternoon, the National Weather Service in central Illinois posted its first Blowing Dust Warning.

Tags
Illinois IPR
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories