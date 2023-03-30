Statewide: The growing problem of food access in rural areas

There has been a lot of focus on urban food deserts, forcing people in cities to travel farther to access fresh food items. But that problem also exists in rural areas. At least two Illinois counties lack a grocery store.

Rural America has been losing its grocery stores for decades. Fewer people are living in the countryside, and mom and pop markets aren't able to compete with large chains. But there are efforts to find a solution. We have a report.

Also this week,

* WGLT's Charlie Schlenker reports on a video of an arrest at the Normal Police Department that has caused a social media uproar. We hear what some law enforcement experts have to say about it.

* We get an update on how DNA testing may have helped solve a nearly century-old mystery involving a child's disappearance.

* Jane Carlson reports on Galesburg honoring the legacies of boxcar families.

* Joe Deacon from WCBU talks with Roy Sorce about his companies efforts to market products featuring the invasive Asian Carp, which have been rebranded as Copi.

* Aaron Bonderson of Harvest Public Media brings us the story of food access issues in rural communities.

* Maria Gardner Lara reports on efforts to allow Mexican-style rodeos to an Illinois county.

Maria Gardner Lara /

* Emily Hays of Illinois Newsroom has more on the University of Illinois' effort to support Native American repatriation.

* Tim Alexander speaks with former Peoria Historical Society President Bernie Drake about the city's history of making whiskey.

* Peter Medlin visits a classroom to learn about hands-on experiments and conversations, an approach called "modeling."

* Mawa Iqbal explains some Democrats in the state legislature wants to crack down on Crisis Pregnancy Centers and why.