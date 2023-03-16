Statewide: A fan pays tribute to a ballpark and a team in Last Comiskey

The longtime home of the Chicago White Sox, Comiskey Park, met the wrecking ball more than three decades ago. But a documentary recalls the final season and what made the site so unique.

Matt Flesch, a 15 year old when the Sox last took the field at the old park, had no filmmaking experience. But he and his brother spent three years conducting interviews and putting together photos and videos from fans. Matt talks with us on this episode.

The documentary is called "Last Comiskey" and the final product, in three parts, is available to view on YouTube.

Also this week:

* Dave McKinney tells us what we can expect from a big trial now underway involving former Commonwealth Edison officials accused of bribing former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

* We continue with a WBEZ investigation into a lifeline program for suicidal children. Too many families are unable to get the help they need.

* Ice cover on the Great Lakes has been low this year. What does that mean for the health of the lakes and ecosystems?

* WGLT's Lyndsay Jones tells us how the disussion about gas stoves got so heated.

* Harvest Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert explains funding concerns about mesonets, which are statewide weather monitors.

* Will Bauer reports on a drop in East St. Louis homicides. The mayor is hopeful it will change the city's reputation.