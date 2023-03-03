© 2023 NPR Illinois
Illinois

State Week: Chicago's mayoral runoff election is set

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler III
Published March 3, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

The former Chicago schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook Co. Commissioner Brandon Johnson emerged from a crowded field of mayoral candidates this week and advanced to the runoff election April 4.

Both counted on key union support. Vallas has the backing of the Chicago' police union. Johnson picked up the endorsement of Chicago teachers.

Incumbent Lori Lightfoot became the first Chicago mayor denied a second term in four decades.

We break down what happened Tuesday and what to look for in the coming weeks.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight's Local Politics Reporter Heather Cherone.

Illinois State WeekIPR
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
