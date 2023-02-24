State Week: DeSantis visits Illinois; Chicago primary day looms

While Illinois is a state that trends deep blue, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came here to speak at a Chicago Fraternal Order of Police event. His appearance drew plenty of critics, including Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker. Both DeSantis and Pritzker are rumored to have presidential hopes, which means the two could continue trading jabs on a national level.

But during this visit, Chicago mayoral candidates jumped on one of the frontrunners, Paul Vallas, who has the Chicago FOP backing. Can Vallas advance to the runoff election and does he have the support to win in a two person race?

We'll discuss the latest politics and an Illinois Supreme Court decision on biometric data that has business groups concerned.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by two Professors Emeritus, Charlie Wheeler and Chris Mooney, on this episode of State Week.