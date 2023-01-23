Illinois State Museum Director Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko has died

The director of the Illinois State Museum in Springfield, Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko, has died.

She died over the weekend following a lengthy battle with cancer, according to her husband Larry Legutko's social media post. It was a battle "she valiantly fought with good humor, a dogged determination and an optimism that was felt by me, my son, friends and colleagues and her care team. She touched oh so many lives," he wrote.

Catlin-Legutko, 50, first came to the museum in 2019. Previous jobs included president and chief executive officer of the Abbe Museum in Maine and the General Lew Wallace Study and Museum in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Last year, she was selected to serve on the Route 66 Centennial Commission ahead of the road's anniversary in 2026. She was a native of Clinton, Missouri.

Tributes for Catlin-Legutko poured in from colleagues across the country. The Society of American Archivists: Native American Archives Section called her "a strong advocate for the decolonization in museums whose work crossed between both museums and archives - she will be greatly missed."

"I ask that in lieu of flowers or food that you await the creation of a memorial fund that I and her friends are in the process of creating," Larry Legutko announced. "If you feel the need to give immediately in her name I ask that you give to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, The Lincoln Foundation or the Illinois State Museum Foundation. Links are easy to find on the web. However we will be publishing a link later once the memorial fund is established."

