The Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic will be closed for months after Sunday's arson fire.

That's according to a spokesperson for the organization. She said patients are being rescheduled for appointments at different health center locations or for telehealth appointments. Employees are also being reassigned to other clinics.

The nearest Planned Parenthood clinic is in Bloomington. Like Peoria, the Bloomington location doesn't perform in-clinic abortions. Services include birth control, STI testing and treatment, hormone replacement therapy, and other sexual health services.

Peoria police are seeking the driver of a white pickup truck in connection with the fire. The truck has a red or maroon driver's side door.

A photo of the suspect's vehicle in the Sunday arson fire at Planned Parenthood. Police haven't yet made any arrests in the case.

No arrests have been made yet. Damages are estimated at $150,000.

This story will be updated.