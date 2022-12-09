State Week: Pritzker doubles down on assault weapons ban

Gov. JB Pritzker this week reiterated his goal of changing the state's gun laws. Pritzker is supporting a ban on what are often called assault weapons and high capacity magazines, along with raising the age for gun ownership to 21 for most Illinois residents.

The proposed legislation, spurred by the deadly July shooting in Highland Park, could get a vote in what's known as the lame duck session next month, prior to the new General Assembly being sworn in. But if not, Pritzker said he will work to see it pass in the spring.

We also recap bill signings, including changes to the SAFE-T Act. And, with the ballot certified, we discuss what the final election totals showed.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois Bureau Chief Jerry Nowicki.

