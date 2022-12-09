© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
Illinois

State Week: Pritzker doubles down on assault weapons ban

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIJerry Nowicki
Published December 9, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Gov. JB Pritzker this week reiterated his goal of changing the state's gun laws. Pritzker is supporting a ban on what are often called assault weapons and high capacity magazines, along with raising the age for gun ownership to 21 for most Illinois residents.

The proposed legislation, spurred by the deadly July shooting in Highland Park, could get a vote in what's known as the lame duck session next month, prior to the new General Assembly being sworn in. But if not, Pritzker said he will work to see it pass in the spring.

We also recap bill signings, including changes to the SAFE-T Act. And, with the ballot certified, we discuss what the final election totals showed.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois Bureau Chief Jerry Nowicki.

Tags
Illinois IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Jerry Nowicki
See stories by Jerry Nowicki
Related Stories