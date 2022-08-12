© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illinois

State Week: Online posts keep Bailey on the defensive

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Hannah MeiselCharles N. Wheeler III
Published August 12, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/

Another week brought more scrutiny to social media messages from Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey and his wife, Cindy. Some of what has come to light attacks Islam, LGBTQ rights and more. This follows the candidate doubling down on previous remarks that compared abortion to the Holocaust.

Meanwhile, a judge issued a contempt order for another agency in the Pritzker administration. This one is critical of healthcare offered to the incarcerated in state prisons.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Greg Hinz, Political Writer and blogger for Crain's Chicago Business.

Tags

Illinois State WeekIPR
Sean Crawford
Chatham
See stories by Sean Crawford
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
See stories by Hannah Meisel
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Related Stories