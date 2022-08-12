State Week: Online posts keep Bailey on the defensive

Another week brought more scrutiny to social media messages from Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey and his wife, Cindy. Some of what has come to light attacks Islam, LGBTQ rights and more. This follows the candidate doubling down on previous remarks that compared abortion to the Holocaust.

Meanwhile, a judge issued a contempt order for another agency in the Pritzker administration. This one is critical of healthcare offered to the incarcerated in state prisons.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Greg Hinz, Political Writer and blogger for Crain's Chicago Business.