Several central Illinois counties eligible for drought disaster assistance

Recent rainfall has improved growing conditions in central Illinois. But the damage from drought has been seen in many locations.

USDA Secretary Vilsack issued a disaster declaration for Fulton, Mason and Tazewell counties for the 2023 growing season.

Counties contiguous to Fulton, Mason and Tazewell are eligible for the same assistance. The contiguous counties include: Cass, Knox, Logan, McDonough, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Schuyler, Warren and Woodford.

The following counties previously received drought disaster designation for the 2023 growing season: Randolph, Jackson, Monroe, Perry, St. Clair, Washington, Hancock, Adams, Calhoun and Pike.

“While we are seeing improvement in drought conditions across the state, we know that crops and livestock have been impacted,” said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. “I want to thank Governor JB Pritzker for working with Secretary Vilsack and the USDA to ensure our farmers have the resources they need to come back after a natural disaster.”

A Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to producers recovering from natural disasters. This assistance includes FSA emergency loans.