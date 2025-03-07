State Week: A lack of clarity
The on-again, off-again tariffs from the Trump Administration is causing a whiplash effect among both businesses and governments. That lack of a clear direction is impacting investments and planning.
Meanwhile, the state has differing revenue estimates for the next fiscal year. That's creating confusion as the governor and lawmakers work on a new budget. Also, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was put on the hot seat before a congressional committee. How did he fare?
And after the death of Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, is anything happening with the push for a new stadium.
Our panel includes host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Greg Hinz with Crain's Chicago Business.