State Week: A lack of clarity

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIGreg Hinz
Published March 7, 2025 at 12:43 PM CST
The on-again, off-again tariffs from the Trump Administration is causing a whiplash effect among both businesses and governments. That lack of a clear direction is impacting investments and planning.

Meanwhile, the state has differing revenue estimates for the next fiscal year. That's creating confusion as the governor and lawmakers work on a new budget. Also, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was put on the hot seat before a congressional committee. How did he fare?

And after the death of Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, is anything happening with the push for a new stadium.

Our panel includes host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Greg Hinz with Crain's Chicago Business.
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Greg Hinz
Greg Hinz is a politics and columnist for Crain's Chicago Business.
See stories by Greg Hinz
