State Week: A lack of clarity

The on-again, off-again tariffs from the Trump Administration is causing a whiplash effect among both businesses and governments. That lack of a clear direction is impacting investments and planning.

Meanwhile, the state has differing revenue estimates for the next fiscal year. That's creating confusion as the governor and lawmakers work on a new budget. Also, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was put on the hot seat before a congressional committee. How did he fare?

And after the death of Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, is anything happening with the push for a new stadium.

Our panel includes host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Greg Hinz with Crain's Chicago Business.