State Week: Prosecutors move closer to wrapping up their case against Madigan

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIDave McKinney
Published December 6, 2024 at 12:11 PM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

After weeks of testimony and recorded conversations, prosecutors have indicated they are inching toward resting in the case against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and his longtime friend and advisor, Mike McClain.

The court action has put a spotlight on how Madigan conducted business in the role he held for so long. We get an update on the case so far.

Also, we discuss what the final election numbers show as the Illinois ballot was certified this week. And as U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin was again elected Democratic Whip, speculation continues on his political future as he enters the final two years of his current term.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ's Dave McKinney.

Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Dave McKinney
Dave McKinney, state politics reporter at WBEZ, spent 19 years as the Chicago Sun-Times Springfield bureau chief with additional stops at Reuters and the Daily Herald. His work also has been published in Crain’s Chicago Business, the New York Times and Chicago Magazine.
