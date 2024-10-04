State Week: What changes might come from Sonya Massey's death?

Sonya Massey was an unarmed Black woman who was shot and killed by a former sheriff's deputy in Sangamon County this summer. The case drew outrage and placed more focus on police hiring and training. It could lead to new legislation.

Massey's mental health struggles also showed how a law designed to prevent such individuals from having police confrontations has failed to get up and running.

Our panel also discusses the latest legal trouble for a former funeral home director accused of mishandling hundreds of human remains. And a judge ruled Illinois has yet to meet the requirements of a 2011 decree to help those with intellectual and developmental disabilities live outside large institutions.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' investigative reporter Beth Hundsdorfer.