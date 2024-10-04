© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: What changes might come from Sonya Massey's death?

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIBeth Hundsdorfer
Published October 4, 2024 at 12:58 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Sonya Massey was an unarmed Black woman who was shot and killed by a former sheriff's deputy in Sangamon County this summer. The case drew outrage and placed more focus on police hiring and training. It could lead to new legislation.

Massey's mental health struggles also showed how a law designed to prevent such individuals from having police confrontations has failed to get up and running.

Our panel also discusses the latest legal trouble for a former funeral home director accused of mishandling hundreds of human remains. And a judge ruled Illinois has yet to meet the requirements of a 2011 decree to help those with intellectual and developmental disabilities live outside large institutions.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' investigative reporter Beth Hundsdorfer.

Tags
Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Beth Hundsdorfer
Beth Hundsdorfer joined the Capitol News Illinois team as a full-time reporter in November 2021.
See stories by Beth Hundsdorfer
Related Stories