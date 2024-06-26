© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
State Week: The Dobbs decision and Illinois — two years on

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIMawa Iqbal
Published June 26, 2024 at 5:26 PM CDT
This week saw the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down Roe v. Wade. The result has been a patchwork of laws related to abortion. While some states outlawed the procedure or passed restrictions, Illinois has become a safe haven for those seeking abortions and other care.

We discuss the abortion landscape on this episode. We also provide and update on a court decision that could impact public corruption cases, including the one against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, and recap a bill signing that creates a new state agency focused on early childhood.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ/Illinois Public Radio reporter Mawa Iqbal.

Government & Politics IPRState Week
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Mawa Iqbal
Mawa is a statehouse reporter, covering the Illinois legislature for WBEZ and Illinois Public Radio.
