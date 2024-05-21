Illinois Secretary of State announces special summer hours for new teen drivers

What’s being called the “Teen Summer DMV initiative” will include hours dedicated to helping new teen drivers get their licenses.

One dozen driver’s services facilities will open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 1 to Aug. 31. All of them are in the Chicago area.

“Teen-only DMVs provide working parents, who can’t take time off work during the week to shuttle their child to a DMV, a convenient weekend option where they can make an appointment without waiting,” Giannoulias said. “Getting your first driver’s license is an exciting milestone, and we want to ensure the experience is as easy as possible for Illinois teens and their parents.”

During teen service hours, the office will also have a selfie station for newly licensed drivers and will provide important information on data protection, such as making sure the driver’s license number and address are covered when posting to social media. The locations offering teen hours will use geolocation features on social media to provide a filter specific to the program.

State law requires teen drivers and a parent or guardian to visit a DMV in person to complete testing and identity verification prior to receiving their first driver’s license. According to the Secretary of State, facilities see an influx of customers during the summer months, especially among teen drivers who make the switch from an instruction permit to a driver’s license.

Parents and teens can call (800) 252-8980 to schedule an appointment at any of the 12 locations.

To raise awareness, Giannoulias is promoting the Teen Summer DMV program through social media, letters to parents and their teens who will be eligible for a driver’s license this summer and community engagement with high schools.

The Teen DMVs will also free up appointments during the week for those needing in-person DMV visits.

Teen service hours will be offered at the following locations: Addison; Aurora; Bethalto, Belvidere, Bridgeview, Chicago West; Des Plaines; Elgin; Joliet; Lake Zurich; Plano; St. Charles.

The DMV facilities were chosen based on data revealing the highest percentage of teen drivers and the state’s busiest facilities. In addition to the Teen Summer DMVs, 15 other DMVs operate on Saturdays, including two of the largest facilities in the state located on the North and South sides of Chicago. Teens are welcome to make appointments at those facilities on Saturdays as well.

Teen drivers interested in obtaining their first license will be scheduled for 10-minute appointments if they have already completed the required behind-the-wheel driving tests through their high school or commercial driving facility. If they need to complete a driving test at a DMV, they will be scheduled for a 30-minute appointment. Teens who need driving permits can also schedule an appointment to take a written test.

Any unfilled appointments during teen service hours will become available to the general public at 7 a.m.

During teen service hours, information will be provided geared toward new drivers, including details about the restrictions related to a graduated driver’s license (the license for those under 18 years of age), the dangers of distracted driving and how to become an organ donor.

New drivers will need to bring:

• Their logbook for their instructional permit.

• Their blue and white road test waiver form from their high school if they have one.

• Their birth certificate.

• Their physical Social Security Card.

• Two proofs of address forms, such as school transcripts or their parent’s driver’s license or ID card.

While teen drivers are not required to hold a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, they are encouraged to apply for one during these designated teen hours. A list of REAL ID requirements is available at realid.ilsos.gov.