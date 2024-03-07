Illinois Secretary of State website offers help through more than 130 languages

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has announced his office’s websitenow provides assistance to more individuals who don’t read or speak English as a primary language. He said more than 130 languages are offered.

“Language should never serve as a barrier to attaining equal access to essential government services,” Giannoulias said. “Since Day One, I’ve been focused on modernizing the office and by utilizing technology, we’ve made our website fully available to those who understand one of more than 130 of the world’s languages.”

A list of all the of the languages available can be viewed here.

The office said users can choose any available language to perform any task offered on the website, including renewing a driver’s license or obtaining a vehicle sticker. The site is powered by Google Translate.

A statement called it part of a multi-pronged approach to modernizing the office and ensuring accessibility.

