State Week: Fall session roundup

Illinois lawmakers left plenty on the table in their just completed fall session.

While a compromise resulted in passage of a nuclear power plan, measures dealing with gun control, private school scholarships and legislative staff unionization stalled.

We discuss some of these issues and which ones might get more attention in the spring.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, WAND-TV's Mike Miletich and Lee Enterprises statehouse reporter Brenden Moore.