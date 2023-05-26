© 2023 NPR Illinois
Government & Politics

State Week: Budget deal reached; Report on clergy sex abuse

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Hannah MeiselCharles N. Wheeler III
Published May 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT
It took a bit longer that first predicted, but Illinois lawmakers and the governor reached agreement on a new spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1.

We'll discuss how the deal came together and why some question the numbers.

Also this week, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued a scathing report on clergy sex abuse within the Catholic church. It found church leaders underreported abuse dating back decades.

“Before this investigation, the Catholic dioceses of Illinois publicly listed only 103 substantiated child sex abusers,” Raoul wrote in a 696-page report detailing the findings. “By comparison, this report reveals names and detailed information of 451 Catholic clerics and religious brothers who abused at least 1,997 children across all of the dioceses of Illinois.”

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Hannah Meisel.

