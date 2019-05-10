University of Illinois Springfield - UIS is license holder for NPR Illinois' WUIS and WIPA. In addition to facilities and services, UIS also provides funding for some staff and student workers (https://www.uis.edu/).

Illinois Arts Council - NPR Illinois is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council. IAC provides a Public Radio-Television grant to stations in Illinois requiring an annual application and report review (http://www.arts.illinois.gov).

Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln - Connecting people who care with causes that matter. NPR Illinois received a grant to fund the pilot Listen project (https://cfll.org/).

The Field Foundation of Illinois - a private, independent foundation that supports community power building by funding arts and culture, community investments, journalism and storytelling, and local leaders (fieldfoundation.org).