RISE Springfield fosters professional development, resources and networking opportunities for young emerging leaders in the community
RISE Springfield is the young professionals networking group of The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce designed to engage emerging business leaders ages 21-39. Olivia Lohse, Young Professionals Program Manager, spoke to Community Voices about networking and professional development opportunities RISE provides and changes in the workplace. She also discussed topics that have been popular on social media surrounding appropriate dress in the workplace and email etiquette. To learn more about RISE click here.