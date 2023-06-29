© 2023 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Professional golfers make their way to Springfield for the Korn Ferry Golf Tour | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published June 29, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT
Memorial Health Championship
Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS runs June 29-July 2.
/
Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS runs June 29-July 2.

The Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event on the Korn Ferry Tour (26 total events on the tour), is conducted annually at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield, Ill. This tour is an opportunity for professional golfers who are competing and seeking to earn their PGA Tour card. Aimee Daily, Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer of Memorial Health and Dr. Anna Richie, Medical Director of Memorial Urgent Cares, spoke to Community Voices about Memorial's involvement with the tour and the impact on the Springfield community. They also talk about the importance of health services they provide to the golfers and caddies. 

