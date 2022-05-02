© 2022 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Franklin High School students excel in Poetry Out Loud competitions | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published May 2, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT
Poetry Out Loud Logo
Photo provided by the Springfield Area Arts Council.
/
Poetry Out Loud is a recitation competition with competitions at a regional, state and national level.

Two students from Franklin High School have competed in this year's Poetry Out Loud regional and state competitions organized by the Springfield Area Arts Council. Thaddeus Bergschneider placed first at the regional competition and Cole Delaney placed second. As they moved on to the state competition Bergschneider placed third and Delaney placed first. Delaney will go on to compete in the national competition. Delaney and his teacher Elise Black spoke to Community Voices about how the students from Franklin High School prepare for Poetry Out Loud competitions.

Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator.
