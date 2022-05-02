Franklin High School students excel in Poetry Out Loud competitions | Community Voices

Two students from Franklin High School have competed in this year's Poetry Out Loud regional and state competitions organized by the Springfield Area Arts Council. Thaddeus Bergschneider placed first at the regional competition and Cole Delaney placed second. As they moved on to the state competition Bergschneider placed third and Delaney placed first. Delaney will go on to compete in the national competition. Delaney and his teacher Elise Black spoke to Community Voices about how the students from Franklin High School prepare for Poetry Out Loud competitions.