From a career in corrections to a mission of compassion, Melody Hulett found her purpose

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published June 18, 2025 at 1:55 PM CDT
Melody Hulett
Courtesy of Melody Hulett
Melody Hulett

Melody Hulett, a former warden with the Illinois Department of Corrections, is now the co-founder and CEO of Pure Haven Family Resource Center, alongside her husband, Porter Hulett. Together, they provide Christian counseling, extensive programming, and workshops for at-risk individuals. She spoke with Community Voices about her time as a warden and shared how personal health challenges and divine intervention inspired her and her husband to establish Pure Haven. She also highlighted an upcoming Mother-Daughter Clinic, designed to strengthen relationships and foster mutual appreciation and respect between mothers and daughters. Click here for registration and details
Tags
Arts & Life community care
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
