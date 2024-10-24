Author Dr. Andrew Lam to share the incredible stories behind history's greatest medical achievements

Dr. Andrew Lam is a retinal surgeon and an assistant professor of ophthalmology at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. He’s also an award-winning, international bestselling author of four books, “The Masters of Medicine,” “Saving Sight,” “Repentance” and “Two Sons of China.” On Thursday Oct. 31, at 3:30 p.m., he will give a talk at the Lincoln Library titled “The Only Winner in War is Medicine,” which showcases some of the incredible stories behind history's greatest medical achievements. The event is a fundraiser for the Lincoln Library Alliance.

For more information:

Event details: https://www.lincolnlibrary.info/event/dr-lam-26254

Website: www.AndrewLamMD.com

Facebook: @AndrewLamAuthor

Twitter: @Andrew_LamMD

Instagram: @AndrewLamMD