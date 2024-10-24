© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author Dr. Andrew Lam to share the incredible stories behind history's greatest medical achievements

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published October 24, 2024 at 3:10 PM CDT
Andrew Lam and cover of the book "The Masters of Medicine"
Courtesy of Dr. Andrew Lam
Dr. Andrew Lam's latest book is "The Masters of Medicine."

Dr. Andrew Lam is a retinal surgeon and an assistant professor of ophthalmology at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. He’s also an award-winning, international bestselling author of four books, “The Masters of Medicine,” “Saving Sight,” “Repentance” and “Two Sons of China.” On Thursday Oct. 31, at 3:30 p.m., he will give a talk at the Lincoln Library titled “The Only Winner in War is Medicine,” which showcases some of the incredible stories behind history's greatest medical achievements. The event is a fundraiser for the Lincoln Library Alliance.

For more information:

Event details: https://www.lincolnlibrary.info/event/dr-lam-26254
Website: www.AndrewLamMD.com

Facebook: @AndrewLamAuthor

Twitter: @Andrew_LamMD

Instagram: @AndrewLamMD
Tags
Arts & Life historical non-fiction
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories