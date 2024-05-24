Aid among air raids, Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach delivers medical supplies to 100 countries including war-torn Ukraine

Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach is a local, non-profit organization which has sent medical aid to 100 countries in need. Last year 20,000 patients worldwide received healthcare with equipment and supplies provided by Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach. Executive Director Erica Smith spoke to Community Voices about the impact of the organization, future plans and the upcoming “Around the World” celebration on June 6. Smith also shared stories from her recent trip to Ukraine and what it was like to travel among air raids.

