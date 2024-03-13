The Poor People's Campaign brings together many to face the challenge of abolishing poverty

The Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival brings together states to address poverty and its effects. Rev. Susan Phillips and Carlos Rodriguez are two of three Illinois tri-chairs for the campaign. They spoke to Community Voices about the history of the original Poor People's Campaign of 1968, why the revival of the campaign started in 2018, and the current state of poverty in Illinois. They also discuss immigration and their 40-week voter mobilization movement leading up to the election.