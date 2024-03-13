© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
The Poor People's Campaign brings together many to face the challenge of abolishing poverty

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published March 13, 2024 at 12:44 PM CDT
The Poor People's Campaign Logo
Poor People's Campaign Facebook page
The Poor People's Campaign Logo

The Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival brings together states to address poverty and its effects. Rev. Susan Phillips and Carlos Rodriguez are two of three Illinois tri-chairs for the campaign. They spoke to Community Voices about the history of the original Poor People's Campaign of 1968, why the revival of the campaign started in 2018, and the current state of poverty in Illinois. They also discuss immigration and their 40-week voter mobilization movement leading up to the election.
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
