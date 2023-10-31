'From the Writer's Desk, (and the Director's Chair)' gives insight into the mind of the late playwright Ken Bradbury

Jim Yale and Keith Bradbury are actors in the upcoming production of “From the Writer’s Desk, (and the Director’s Chair).” They spoke to Community Voices about the play and how its gives insight into the creative process of the late playwright Ken Bradbury and his relationship to the actors in his shows. The performance takes place on Nov. 11 at the Broadgauge in Petersburg, Ill. For more information visit: https://www.broadgauge.com/events

