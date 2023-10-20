© 2023 NPR Illinois
NPR Illinois
Lee Malany, Renaissance man, world traveler and person to know

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published October 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
Lee Malany
1 of 3  — IMG_5537.JPG
Lee Malany on an international build site
Photo courtesy of Lee Malany
Lee Malany
2 of 3  — IMG_5846.JPG
Lee Malany works on building a structure at an international build site.
Photo courtesy of Lee Malany
Lee Malany helps displaced people with their abode.
3 of 3  — IMG_4886 haiti 161216.JPG
Lee Malany helps displaced people with their abode.
Photo courtesy of Lee Malany

Lee Malany is a person to know in Springfield, Ill. In his early years, he studied physics, engineering, and law. This led him to his many years working in government. He is also a world traveler as he has visited several countries to help displaced people by building temporary abodes. He spoke to Community Voices about his life and his philosophies that have helped guide him to where he is today.

Rotary Club
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
