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How President Trump's attacks on the media have escalated

WBUR
Published September 21, 2026 at 11:06 AM CDT

Major television networks are suspending their pool coverage of President Trump after he banned three outlets from covering the White House.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico have filed a lawsuit over the ban.

Host Indira Lakshmanan has more on the larger pattern of the president’s attacks on the media over his two terms in office. She speaks with Margaret Talev, a senior contributor at Axios and director of Syracuse University’s Institute for Democracy, Journalism and Citizenship.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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