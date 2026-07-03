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Lafayette: America's French hero

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley
Published July 3, 2026 at 3:21 PM CDT

As America marks 250 years, the remarkable friendship between Lafayette and George Washington still resonates across the Atlantic.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley