© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

Lawyer defends client accused of vandalism on reflecting pool

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 24, 2026 at 10:57 AM CDT

President Trump has claimed without evidence that problems at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool were caused by vandalism. The pool has been plagued by problems after it awarded a no-bid contract to a firm connected to a Trump donor to do repairs.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Joshua Kolb, senior counsel and manager of rapid legal response at Democracy Defenders Fund. Kolb is part of a team representing a man who was accused of vandalism after touching the pool.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom