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In Yu-Mei Balasingamchow's 'Names Have Been Changed,' a podcast host is on the run

NPR | By Jacob Fenston,
Ayesha RascoeRyan Benk
Published June 21, 2026 at 7:26 AM CDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with author Yu-Mei Balasingamchow about her new book, "Names Have Been Changed."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jacob Fenston
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
Ryan Benk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Ryan Benk