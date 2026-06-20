'Wait Wait' for June 20, 2026: With Not My Job guest Caro Claire Burke

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Caro Claire Burke and panelists Karen Chee, Peter Grosz, and Shane O'Neill. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

Tourists Embrace The USA; The Wedding of the Century; Advances in Parenting

Panel Questions

Stolen Flavor

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about 80's band A-ha making the news this week, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Caro Claire Burke, the author of Yesteryear, joins us to answer questions about yearbooks

This week, Caro Claire Burke, author of the book of the summer, Yesteryear, joins us to play a game called, "Yesteryear, meet Yearbook." Three questions about yearbooks.

Panel Questions

Bookmarks and Beaches; One Man's Trash

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Jurassic Purse; Viper Visions; Humanity's Tilt

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, what would be the big surprise at Taylor Swift's wedding



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