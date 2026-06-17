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Congenital syphilis is preventable. Recently, cases have been rising

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 17, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT

Congenital syphilis is considered a “never event,” something preventable that should never happen. But cases have been rising steadily over the past decade. A national shortage of the only drug approved for pregnant women with the disease may be hampering the response.

Eric Boodman, a reporter with STAT, joins us to discuss why this preventable disease is on the rise again.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom