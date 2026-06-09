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Court ruling could upend how NCAA polices gambling in college sports

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 9, 2026 at 10:57 AM CDT

A court ruling this week in Texas could have major implications for how the NCAA polices gambling in college athletics.

A judge has temporarily restored the eligibility of Texas Tech University quarterback Brendan Sorsby after he acknowledged making thousands of impermissible bets worth at least $90,000 on college and professional sports.

Front Office sports reporter Amanda Christovich joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss the fallout from this decision.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom