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A World Cup challenge and 'The Tartan Trek'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 9, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT

How far would you be willing to walk for a cause close to your heart? A 5k, a 10k? Maybe a marathon? How about a marathon a day for more than 105 consecutive days?

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks with Scotland’s kilt-wearing Craig Ferguson about his journey across the United States to raise awareness for men’s mental health and suicide prevention, and his goal to arrive in Boston in time for Scotland’s first World Cup match since 1998.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom