© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

Are you availabile to be a local fill-in anchor on Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered?
Must be available with notice either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

Descending into hell with 'Katabasis' author R.F. Kuang

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 5, 2026 at 11:07 AM CDT

Find a book excerpt here.

Best-selling author R. F. Kuang‘s 2025 fantasy book “Katabasis” came out in paperback this week.

The book centers around two graduate students studying magic at Cambridge University who make a journey to Hell to rescue their recently deceased thesis advisor.

At a Wilbur Theater event in Boston last September, Kuang spoke with Here & Now‘s Emiko Tamagawa.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom