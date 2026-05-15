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Popular TV drama about Communist spies in Taiwan in 1949 weaves history with Beijing's point of view

WBUR | By Scott Tong
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
A museum exhibit dedicated to the star of "Silent Honor." (Scott Tong/Here & Now)
Scott Tong/Here & Now
A museum exhibit dedicated to the star of "Silent Honor." (Scott Tong/Here & Now)

“Silent Honor” is a popular Chinese television show, a drama based on real events.

It tells the story of three Communist spies in Taiwan in 1949, from Beijing’s point of view, and is carefully crafted, entertaining propaganda, with the aim of convincing Chinese society that Taiwan should be reunited with the mainland.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong reports on what makes this show so compelling and a good example of how Beijing weaves propaganda into television and movies.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Scott Tong
Before joing Here & Now in 2021, Scott Tong spent 16 years at Marketplace as Shanghai bureau chief and senior correspondent. Scott has reported from more than a dozen countries, including Venezuela, Ethiopia, Burma and Japan.
See stories by Scott Tong