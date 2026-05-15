Mr. Monopoly sculpture added to Macomb square

Macomb has added another Monopoly sculpture to its downtown.

The five-foot tall painted steel sculpture of Mr. Monopoly can be found on the northeast side of the square at the entryway to the Ewing Way alley.

Allen Nemec said the character basically represents wealth, old money, and aristocracy.

"It was one of the things of the early 20th century that he was kind of a stern banker, and eventually he became more of a cartoonish character to go along with the current times," he said.

Nemec serves on the Macomb Area Conventions and Visitors Bureau's Macombopoly committee. Macombopoly is a Monopoly-inspired game played on the city's courthouse square through an app.

The game is a tribute to Lizzie Magie, who was born in Macomb on May 9, 1866. She created the Landlord's Game, which evolved into Monopoly.

Nemec said Mr. Monopoly was originally known as "Rich Uncle" Pennybags. He first appeared in a game called Dig, and was later used as a marketing tool by Parker Brothers for their game Monopoly.

Hasbro changed the character's name to Mr. Monopoly when the toy company acquired Parker Brothers in 1999.

Nemec said that as "Rich Uncle" Pennybags, the character had three nephews: Randy, Andy, and Sandy.

"They kind of appear in the junior versions of Monopoly, and it's just a playful nod to the game itself," Nemec said.

The new sculpture is part of the updated version of Macombopoly. Nemec said the game has drawn players from 48 of the country's 50 states.

Rich Egger / TSPR / TSPR The Mr. Monopoly sculpture.

Mr. Monopoly joins several other Monopoly-related sculptures on Macomb's courthouse square.

Jock Hedblade, executive director of the MACVB, said Macombopoly is a way to bring people to downtown Macomb, which he said looks beautiful.

"This looks like a movie set. People come, and it's so gorgeous now that everything's been redone. This is a great weekend trip for people," Hedblade said.

"We have something that's wholly unique that nobody else can call ownership to. We are ground zero for Monopoly. We know there are millions and millions and millions of Monopoly players out there — and hardcore ones — and this is the only place where you can have an experience like this."

Hedblade said they have more ideas for adding onto the game, and they hope to continue holding events on the anniversary of Magie's birth.

Tri States Public Radio produced this story. TSPR relies on financial support from readers and listeners in order to provide coverage of the issues that matter to west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri. As someone who values the content created by TSPR's news department please consider making a financial contribution.

Copyright 2026 Tri States Public Radio