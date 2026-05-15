© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!

Community Voices is seeking a co-host/editor to join Jeff Williams and Randy Eccles in getting to know our neighbors and more. Apply by May 25, 5 p.m.

The news department is seeking part-time fill-in anchor/reporters who are available either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m. Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

Mr. Monopoly sculpture added to Macomb square

Tri States Public Radio | By Rich Egger
Published May 15, 2026 at 1:05 PM CDT
Emily Sutton (left) and Jan Armstrong, both members of the Macombopoly committee, lifted the veil off the new sculpture during a ceremony on May 9, 2026.
Rich Egger
/
TSPR
Emily Sutton (left) and Jan Armstrong, both members of the Macombopoly committee, lifted the veil off the new sculpture during a ceremony on May 9, 2026.

Macomb has added another Monopoly sculpture to its downtown.

The five-foot tall painted steel sculpture of Mr. Monopoly can be found on the northeast side of the square at the entryway to the Ewing Way alley.

Allen Nemec said the character basically represents wealth, old money, and aristocracy.

"It was one of the things of the early 20th century that he was kind of a stern banker, and eventually he became more of a cartoonish character to go along with the current times," he said.

Nemec serves on the Macomb Area Conventions and Visitors Bureau's Macombopoly committee. Macombopoly is a Monopoly-inspired game played on the city's courthouse square through an app.

The game is a tribute to Lizzie Magie, who was born in Macomb on May 9, 1866. She created the Landlord's Game, which evolved into Monopoly.

Nemec said Mr. Monopoly was originally known as "Rich Uncle" Pennybags. He first appeared in a game called Dig, and was later used as a marketing tool by Parker Brothers for their game Monopoly.

Hasbro changed the character's name to Mr. Monopoly when the toy company acquired Parker Brothers in 1999.

Nemec said that as "Rich Uncle" Pennybags, the character had three nephews: Randy, Andy, and Sandy.

"They kind of appear in the junior versions of Monopoly, and it's just a playful nod to the game itself," Nemec said.

The new sculpture is part of the updated version of Macombopoly. Nemec said the game has drawn players from 48 of the country's 50 states.

The Mr. Monopoly sculpture.
Rich Egger / TSPR
/
TSPR
The Mr. Monopoly sculpture.

Mr. Monopoly joins several other Monopoly-related sculptures on Macomb's courthouse square.

Jock Hedblade, executive director of the MACVB, said Macombopoly is a way to bring people to downtown Macomb, which he said looks beautiful.

"This looks like a movie set. People come, and it's so gorgeous now that everything's been redone. This is a great weekend trip for people," Hedblade said.

"We have something that's wholly unique that nobody else can call ownership to. We are ground zero for Monopoly. We know there are millions and millions and millions of Monopoly players out there — and hardcore ones — and this is the only place where you can have an experience like this."

Hedblade said they have more ideas for adding onto the game, and they hope to continue holding events on the anniversary of Magie's birth.

Tri States Public Radio produced this story.  TSPR relies on financial support from readers and listeners in order to provide coverage of the issues that matter to west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri. As someone who values the content created by TSPR's news department please consider making a financial contribution.

Copyright 2026 Tri States Public Radio
Rich Egger
Rich is the News Director at Tri States Public Radio. Rich grew up in the northwest suburbs of Chicago but now calls Macomb home. Rich has a B.A in Communication Studies with an Emphasis on Radio, TV, and Film from Northern Illinois University. Rich came to love radio in high school where he developed his “news nerdiness” as he calls it. Rich’s high school had a radio station called WFVH, which he worked at for a couple years. In college, Rich worked at campus station WKDI for three years, spinning tunes and serving at various times as General Manager, Music Director and Operations Manager. Before being hired as Tri States Public Radio’s news director in 1998, Rich worked professionally in news at WRMN-AM/WJKL-FM in Elgin and WJBC-AM in Bloomington. In Rich’s leisure time he loves music, books, cross-country skiing, rooting for the Cubs and Blackhawks, and baking sugar frosted chocolate bombs. His future plans include “getting some tacos.”
See stories by Rich Egger