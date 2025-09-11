© 2025 NPR Illinois
Search for Charlie Kirk shooter continues

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 11, 2025 at 10:49 AM CDT

The killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is still at large. The Utah public safety commissioner says police have video footage of the alleged gunman. He is described as a “college-age” man who “blended in well with the college institution.” The weapon used, a high-powered rifle, was recovered in a wooded area.

Vice President JD Vance will visit Salt Lake City to pay respects to Kirk’s family.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom