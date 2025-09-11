© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register to attend the 50th anniversary and Constitution Day events! (click the title)
Sept. 16, 5:30 PM Raising Politically Engaged Kids
Sept. 17, 11 AM The Constitution: From Principles to Practice - 5:30 PM The First Amendment Under Stress
Sept. 18, 6 PM Radio That Listens to You: 50 Years of NPR Illinois

Putin continues aggression toward Ukraine despite Trump's efforts to reach a deal

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 11, 2025 at 10:48 AM CDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin is showing no intentions of backing down in his aggression against Ukraine and no interest in negotiating a peaceful end to the war, even after President Trump’s efforts to reach a deal.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Angela Stent, professor emeritus at Georgetown University and author of the book “Putin’s World.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
Nation-World
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Stories