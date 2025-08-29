© 2025 NPR Illinois
Front Row Classics Talks 'Dr. Sam' with Actor and Filmmaker Raji Ahsan

By Brandon Davis
Published August 29, 2025 at 10:49 AM CDT

On this episode of Front Row Classics, actor and filmmaker Raji Ahsan joins Brandon for an engaging conversation about his upcoming short film, Dr. Sam. Raji shares the inspiration behind the project and the unique journey that led to casting Lucie Arnaz and Alec Baldwin. The discussion also explores Raji’s artistic background and the path that shaped his creative career. His heartfelt stories about personal connections to Arnaz and Baldwin add depth and emotion to the episode. To top it off, Raji and Brandon reminisce about their lifelong love for I Love Lucy, celebrating the show’s enduring impact on their lives.

You can find more information at: https://www.rajiahsan.com/

