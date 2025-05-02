How social norms — within a culture, a city, a household — drive our decisions
Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode The hidden forces shaping your choices.
Social norms vary dramatically from one culture to another — but why? Psychologist Michele Gelfand unpacks why societies and individuals develop either tight or loose attitudes toward rules.
About Michele Gelfand
Michele Gelfand is a professor of organizational behavior at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and professor of psychology by courtesy at Stanford University. She is the author of Rule Makers, Rule Breakers: How Tight and Loose Cultures Wire Our World.
