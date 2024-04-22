Counting trucks in Chicago's communities of color to prove the need for freight electrification

Two community groups are counting how many heavy trucks pass through communities of color in Chicago. The data paints a picture of the environmental footprint of tailpipe pollution in these neighborhoods.

A recent study shows that transitioning to electric trucks can save lives and money.

WBEZ’s Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco reports.

Coverage for this story was made possible through a partnership between WBEZ and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.