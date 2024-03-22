How can more U.S. cities become more walkable? Here's one urban planner's approach

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode A More Walkable World.

Imagine everything you need—shops, parks, schools, and more—is within walking or biking distance of your home. Urban planner Jeff Speck is bringing a walkable lifestyle to cities across the U.S.

About Jeff Speck

Jeff Speck is a city planner and architectural designer who advocates internationally for more walkable cities. Speck is the principal at the urban design and consultancy firm, Speck Dempsey.

As Director of Design at the National Endowment for the Arts from 2003 through 2007, he oversaw the Mayors' Institute on City Design and created the Governors' Institute on Community Design, a federal program that helps state governors fight suburban sprawl. Speck's books include Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time, and Walkable City Rules.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.