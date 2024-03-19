What's it like to be an LGBTQ+ student in the United States today?

What do LGBTQ+ youth in America need right now?

The death of Nex Benedict was ruled as a suicide by a medical examiner in Oklahoma. Hundreds of anti-Trans legislation has been proposed and passed by state legislatures since 2021.

According to a Washington Post analysis of FBI data, hate crimes at schools nationwide are on the rise. The steepest increases are in conservative states that have implemented bills restricting queer expression.

We talk to a school counselor and a queer-identified high schooler to learn what it’s like for students right now and what they need to feel supported in this hostile environment.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5