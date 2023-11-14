© 2023 NPR Illinois
Another sequester? What's likely as a government shutdown looms

Published November 14, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Tori Gorman, policy director for the balanced-budget advocacy group the Concord Coalition, about why Gorman thinks Congress will avoid a government shutdown this weekend, and what the cost will be if lawmakers continue to pass short-term spending bills to keep the federal government open.

