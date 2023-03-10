Rashes, headaches, sore throats: Health concerns in East Palestine since train derailment

Activist Erin Brockovich has been visiting East Palestine, Ohio, following the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous chemicals last month. Residents have been complaining about rashes, headaches, sore throats and other health concerns after the derailment.

Brockovich talks about what she’s advising residents to do to ensure they get compensation and that the company is held accountable for the accident and the impact on the community. She joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.