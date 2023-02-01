Do 'elite' police teams like Memphis's SCORPION unit do more harm than good?

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

The special SCORPION police unit that brutalized Tyre Nichols in Memphis has now been disbanded.

But similar units exist in many cities.

Lawmakers say they’re essential for crimefighting. Critics say their elite status and lack of accountability is a recipe for abuse.

“Over and over again, we’ve seen these units brought down by abuse and scandal and shootings, and yet these civic leaders don’t seem to have learned the lesson,” Radley Balko says.

Today, On Point: Specialized police units. Do they work?

Guests

Brenda Goss Andrews, president of the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE). President of the Retired Detroit Police Members Association. She served more than 30 years on the Detroit police force. (@bga1710)

Radley Balko, journalist and author who writes about criminal justice. He writes the Substack newsletter The Watch. (@radleybalko)

Bryanna Fox, professor of criminology at the University of Southern Florida. She consults with police departments around the country and studied Tampa’s Violent Crimes Bureau. Co-editor of Justice Quarterly.

Also Featured

Seth Stoughton, professor of law at the University of South Carolina. Former patrolman on the Tallahassee police force.

