Top U.S. banks made $1 trillion in profit over the past decade

Estimates show that America’s six biggest banks are set to break $1 trillion in profits for the past decade, the first time this has ever been done. These eyewatering profits come despite recent economic woes and the setback of the pandemic.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to dive into the numbers behind the news and what the pros and cons of their success are.

